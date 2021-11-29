Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 270,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,952,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $104.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.99. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

