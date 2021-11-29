Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 123.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $634.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $656.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.81. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $468.14 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

