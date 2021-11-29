Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,544.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $896,695,000 after buying an additional 244,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,156.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,504.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,412.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,410.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

