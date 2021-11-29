Bounty0x 1-Day Volume Hits $29,274.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a market cap of $398,401.27 and $29,274.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043721 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00235890 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00089541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

