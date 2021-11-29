Boyar Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 689.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

BATRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $28.53 on Monday. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 0.92.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

