Boyar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Discovery accounts for about 1.3% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Discovery by 4.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after buying an additional 49,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,132,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 63.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,783 shares in the last quarter. Taal Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Discovery by 35.0% during the second quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 269,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth $2,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK opened at $23.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

