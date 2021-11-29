Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 6,560 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $116.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,850. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

