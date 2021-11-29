Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,283,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,621,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after acquiring an additional 75,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,556,000 after acquiring an additional 64,961 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 518,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.15. 55,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.20. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $66.71 and a 52 week high of $88.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.