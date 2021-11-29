Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $38.97 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 762,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $38,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 629,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,253,000 after buying an additional 136,429 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 194,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.99. 844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,349. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $51.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.10.

