Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 403.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $78.00. 18,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,182. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.67. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.