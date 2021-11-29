Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82. Breedon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.86.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

