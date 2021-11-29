Breiter Capital Management Inc. Acquires 279 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 31.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth $51,766,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.95. 163,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,564,238. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on KR shares. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

