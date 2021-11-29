Breiter Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after buying an additional 3,031,708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,547,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,202 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,806,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,335,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,105,000 after purchasing an additional 236,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,394,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,126,000 after purchasing an additional 643,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,128. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

