Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHF. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

NASDAQ BHF opened at $50.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.