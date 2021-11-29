Brokerages Anticipate Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report sales of $46.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.80 million to $48.50 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $44.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $181.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $183.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $229.09 million, with estimates ranging from $215.20 million to $247.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. 29,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.