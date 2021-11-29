Brokerages Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Earnings of $8.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post earnings of $8.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.53 and the lowest is $8.39. Lam Research reported earnings of $6.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $34.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.78 to $35.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $36.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.43 to $38.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.42.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $26.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $668.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,304. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $445.60 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $608.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,843 shares of company stock valued at $11,372,523 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after buying an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

