Brokerages Anticipate Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVEI shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Nuvei from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NVEI traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,767. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

