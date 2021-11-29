Brokerages Expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to Announce $2.94 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72. Customers Bancorp posted earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CUBI. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $2,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,035 shares of company stock worth $8,417,318 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,996,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CUBI traded up $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.05. 6,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $61.48.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

