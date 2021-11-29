Brokerages Expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Brokerages expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to announce sales of $3.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $12.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

Shares of DISCA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.59. 5,147,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,753,985. Discovery has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

