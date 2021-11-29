Brokerages Expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Embraer’s earnings. Embraer posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Embraer.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERJ stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.06. 1,965,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,638. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56. Embraer has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

