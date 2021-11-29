Brokerages Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to Post $1.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.12. Enova International reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.10 million. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,953 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $750,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $60,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,979 shares of company stock worth $1,403,388 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Enova International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Enova International by 106,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Enova International by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Enova International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. 19,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,224. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.62. Enova International has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

