Brokerages Expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDNA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,146,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDNA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 159,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,171. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.91. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.84.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

