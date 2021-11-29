Brokerages Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post $0.99 EPS

Equities analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $1.40. Occidental Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 554,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,951,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,897,000 after buying an additional 2,994,300 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $44,429,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after buying an additional 1,466,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

