Brokerages Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post $0.99 EPS

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $1.40. Occidental Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 554,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,951,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,897,000 after buying an additional 2,994,300 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $44,429,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after buying an additional 1,466,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.