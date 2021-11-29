Brokerages Expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to Announce -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to report ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.67). Oncorus posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, COO Stephen Harbin bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncorus by 205.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 744,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Oncorus by 10,777.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 457,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oncorus by 46.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 663,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 208,980 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oncorus in the third quarter worth about $1,794,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oncorus by 2,605.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 185,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,077. The firm has a market cap of $141.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. Oncorus has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

