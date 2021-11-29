Brokerages Expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Perion Network also reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PERI. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,659. The firm has a market cap of $881.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. Perion Network has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $33.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter worth $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at $246,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at $2,977,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 37.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

