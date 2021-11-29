Brokerages Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target at $57.29

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ETNB opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 89bio has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.40.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $115,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $374,080. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 89bio by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 89bio by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

