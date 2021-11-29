Brokerages Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target at $43.10

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.10.

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 115.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 214.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 34,709 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $193,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.