Brokerages Set Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) PT at $112.56

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.56.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FANG opened at $107.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $117.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $582,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.