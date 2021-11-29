Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) PT at C$10.34

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.34.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Standpoint Research increased their price objective on ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
TSE:ECN traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.65. 355,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,291. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.98. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 165.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
