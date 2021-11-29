Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) PT at C$10.34

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.34.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Standpoint Research increased their price objective on ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

TSE:ECN traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.65. 355,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,291. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.98. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 165.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.32%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

