Brokerages Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT at $257.36

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETSY. BTIG Research upped their target price on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $291.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.99. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.21, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $148.53 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Etsy will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,384 shares of company stock valued at $58,134,103. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 116.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $297,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

