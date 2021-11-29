Brokerages Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Target Price at $324.56

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.56.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Globant by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Globant in the second quarter valued at about $24,003,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Globant by 64.3% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Globant by 3.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Globant by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

GLOB stock traded up $6.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,084. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.00. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.08 and a beta of 1.33. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $173.34 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Globant will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

