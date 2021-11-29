Brokerages Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT at $105.25

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after acquiring an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,342,000 after acquiring an additional 389,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,693 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after buying an additional 234,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.