Brokerages Set Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Price Target at $63.86

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.86.

SQM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 18.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

