Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BCUCY stock opened at $32.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

