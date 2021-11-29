BSClaunch (BSL) Hits Market Cap of $801,939.54

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000706 BTC on exchanges. BSClaunch has a market cap of $801,939.54 and approximately $1.04 million worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BSClaunch has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00064383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00072952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00095112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,411.00 or 0.07608965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,906.72 or 0.99888879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BSClaunch

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSClaunch directly using U.S. dollars.

