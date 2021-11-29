BSCView Achieves Market Cap of $272,899.14 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $272,899.14 and $203.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00062858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00073036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00095807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.01 or 0.07524239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,149.11 or 1.00117029 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

