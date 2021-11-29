BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.59

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke bought 28,435 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,895.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 82.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,998 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after purchasing an additional 269,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BTRS by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 750,255 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BTRS by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after acquiring an additional 694,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in BTRS by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 4,019,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,765,000 after acquiring an additional 760,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

