BTU Protocol Trading 3.6% Higher This Week (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $62.10 million and $14,999.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00043603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.33 or 0.00236555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00088719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.