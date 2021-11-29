Bytom Achieves Market Cap of $81.07 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $81.07 million and approximately $19.09 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.69 or 0.00355172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,716,393,150 coins and its circulating supply is 1,619,587,794 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

