C3.ai (AI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect C3.ai to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AI opened at $38.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.70. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $183.90.

In related news, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $16,659,133.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,252,962 shares of company stock valued at $59,694,234. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in C3.ai stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

