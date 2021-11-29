Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CDRE opened at $19.50 on Monday. Cadre has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

