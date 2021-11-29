Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

NSC opened at $269.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $226.09 and a 52 week high of $296.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

