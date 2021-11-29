Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,971 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Sysco by 15.4% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 931,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,088,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 24.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 86,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 36.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $72.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.90 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

