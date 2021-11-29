Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Invests $287,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $403,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NYSE BAH opened at $85.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.