Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $92.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $252.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

