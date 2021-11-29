Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Down 76.9% in November

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the October 31st total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,447,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,993,000 after buying an additional 107,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 391,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 106,167 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 356,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,745,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of CHW opened at $10.08 on Monday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

