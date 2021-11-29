California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 27,819 The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $90,377,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $27,910,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $19,271,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 88.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,303,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,747,000 after purchasing an additional 611,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $7,332,000. 19.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock valued at $240,180,484 over the last quarter.

Shares of NAPA opened at $19.57 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NAPA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

