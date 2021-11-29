California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 11,510 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Evolus were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 122.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $5.70 on Monday. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $316.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

In other news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

