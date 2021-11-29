California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,079 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,233 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $52,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSTR opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $476.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

