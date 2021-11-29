California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AXT were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AXT by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXTI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. AXT, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $348.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 2.19.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

